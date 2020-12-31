Former Manchester City and Sheffield United striker Ched Evans is advanced talks to join Championship side Preston North End.

The 32-year-old was dramatically let go by Fleetwood Town earlier this month, after a reported fall out with manager Joey Barton.

The Welshman has a colourful past but was given a way back into football with Fleetwood.

Joining ahead of the 2017/18 season, Evans could go on to make 99 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 34 goals in League One.

He’d managed five in 17 appearances this time round, but is on the lookout for a new club.

Now, Football Insider report that Evans is being line-up by Preston North End, in a deal which would see him join the Deepdale club until the end of the campaign.

Preston have endured an indifferent season in the Championship.

Manager Alex Neil has come under the spotlight on occasion but takes his side into 2021 on the back of three-straight wins in the Championship.

Sitting in 11th-place of the Championship table, Preston have a five point gap to the top-six.

They’ve managed 30 goals in 22 Championship outings this season. Preston though face a number of outgoings in January with one or two players likely to find new clubs.

Neil has some key names entering the final six months of their contracts and pre-contract deals could well falter his plans going into the second-half of the season.

Evans though would be a keen addition – a gamble no doubt, but he’s a player with good experience in the Football League, and likely a point to prove after his Fleetwood exit.