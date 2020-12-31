Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has spoken out on Michael Olise, saying he is in the ‘right and best possible place for his career’.

The 19-year-old looks set to leave Berkshire next month.

He’s been linked with a host of top sides, but the pursuit has seemingly narrowed down to two suitors in Leeds United and Liverpool.

With a reported release clause of £8million, Olise could prove a January bargain for whoever might pick him up.

Speaking to Berkshire Live though, Paunovic remained coy on Olise’s situation, saying:

“We have to be very careful talking about contracts. There is always confidentiality involved and if there is anyone releasing that information they need to be careful.

“Michael is in the right and best possible place for his career. We want him to be with us for a long time and hopefully together in the Premier League.”

Having broken through under first Jose Gomes, and then Mark Bowen for Reading last season, Olise has this time round emerged as one of the Football League’s best young talents.

Under Paunovic, the Frenchman has featured 21 times in the Championship so far this season, scoring four and assisting seven as Reading look for a top-six finish.

Contracted until 2022, Reading could be eyeing either a winter move or a summer move in 2021 for Olise, to avoid losing him for nothing at all.

From Reading’s point of view, they’re stuck between a rock and a hard pace – they stand little chance of keeping Olise until the summer, and face a measly £8million fee if, or rather when they eventually lose him.

Up next for the Royals is a trip to Huddersfield Town in the New Year.