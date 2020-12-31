Coventry City are in the running to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke on-loan next month, reports Football Insider.

The 20-year-old is formerly of Leeds United.

He graduated through the clubs youth academy and would break into the first-team during the 2018/19 campaign, before being snapped up by Spurs ahead of the last.

Leeds would seal a season-long loan deal for Clarke but Marcelo Bielsa would limit him to just one Championship appearances in the first-half of the season.

It led to Spurs recalling the youngster, before sending him to QPR for the second-half of the campaign.

Having not featured in the Premier League for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, Clarke is staring at a January loan move, with Coventry linked alongside Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday.

After difficult spells in the Championship last season, Spurs had blocked an initial summer return to the second-tier to keep Clarke in North London.

Bielsa’s treatment of Clarke was seemingly unfair and it set him up to struggle with QPR in the second-half of the season, where he featured six times in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side.

Since, Clarke has failed to make an impact on the Spurs first-team – he’s yet to make a Premier League matchday squad, having featured in the Europa League twice.

Coventry would be an ideal destination for the winger – a team that love to play counter-attacking football and would benefit hugely from a bit more pace in the final third.

The Sky Blues could quickly fall into a relegation battle this season, so they could do with bringing in one or two fresh faces next month to see them over the line.