Ipswich Town are reportedly considering a loan deal for Barnsley’s Luke Thomas, reports East Anglian Daily Times.

The 21-year-old has featured 17 times in the Championship for Valerian Ismael’s side this season, but is yet to score.

He’s helped Barnsley on their way to 8th-place in time for New Year, where they’ll open their 2021 account v league leaders Norwich City.

Thomas though could be making the switch to Portman Road, with former Championship boss Paul Lambert reportedly on the lookout for attacking options.

His Ipswich side are stalling slightly this season – they’ve endured some mixed results and Lambert has come under the spotlight at times.

But after winning two of their last three going into 2021, they’ll start the calender year in 7th-place of the League One table, with a trip to Fleetwood Town to kick things off.

Thomas though could be about to join the Tractor boys. Formerly of Derby County, Barnsley would sign the youngster ahead of the last season for £1.2million.

But speaking on the winger, former Rams boss Frank Lampard has previously said this of Thomas:

“He offers something very different for us and he showed his skill and speed on the ball during pre-season.

“Luke knows there’s plenty of hard work ahead of him, as he continues to develop and improve, but he certainly has great potential to have a really good career in the game.”

Ipswich could sign a rising talent in Thomas, but only on-loan – Barnsley have still utilised the winger this season but with January incomings likely, Ismael may be considering a loan to keep Thomas improving.

Ipswich are a compeitive side in League One, and the addition of Thomas could help them on their way to a promotion push.