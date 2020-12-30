When it comes to turmoil, it’s happening at Sheffield Wednesday. Not even halfway through their 46 games and the South Yorkshire club are looking for their third manager of the season.

Monk, results – results, Pulis

The Owls started the season on -12 and under Garry Monk. After sliding form and poor results, Monk was sacked by the powers-that-be at the South Yorkshire club.

Looking for some for of inspiration, Wednesday pretty quickly replaced Monk with former Middlesbrough and Stoke City boss Tony Pulis. However, things didn’t improve much under Pulis who was sacked last night after 10 games with a W1 D4 L5 record.

Pulis gone and the party line

Sheffield Wednesday’s enigmatic owner, Dejphon Chansiri, in a statement on the club website, gave the reason as being results and table position, a standard defence in a business that is result driven.

Wednesday’s new boss will need to come in and rapidly change the downward direction that the Owls have taken. As it is, they sit 23rd in the table on 13 points and they are still over a win away from safety in the Championship.

Whilst the party line is ‘it’s all about results’ from Sheffield Wednesday, many aren’t sure that this is the case. Some are hinting at other reasons, something that was covered in more depth here on The72.

Fan questions and reporter answers

One Sheffield Wednesday fan, Twitter user @gillyno9_gill asked a question of Sun reporter Alan Nixon:

@reluctantnicko al, which players were pulis after? They obviously divided opinion! — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) December 30, 2020

Sun reporter Nixon answered the above in a quoted retweet:

Was no dispute over targets https://t.co/wGBZMIcll8 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 30, 2020

However, as with answers to questions, they tend to generate more questions. One such question came from the following Twitter user:

So what were the “other matters” Chansiri referred to in sacking statement? — Barry Ellis (@Killamarshtrek) December 30, 2020

Playing this question with a flat bat, Nixon simply responded with:

He would have to say … https://t.co/P5bK98ssmH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 30, 2020

Nixon then answers one final question as fans looked to add a little certainty into the Pulis sacking timeline:

This exchange at least removes one element from the litany of reasons that are being bandied about as to why Tony Pulis was sacked – it appears that it wasn’t about rejected player targets.