Arsenal are reportedly considering a loan deal for Emile Smith Rowe next month – would he be a good fit at Swansea City?

The 20-year-old spent last season on-loan with Huddersfield Town.

Joining in the second-half of the season, he’d score twice in 19 outings and would leave having impressed watching fans.

Having since returned to Arsenal, the midfielder has only featured twice in the Premier League and reports emerged earlier in the season that Mikel Arteta would consider a loan deal for him this coming January.

A player who was part of Steve Cooper’s England U17 side that won the World Cup in 2017 – could this be yet another keen loan acquisition made by Cooper at Swansea?

All of Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White and Rhian Brewster have reunited with Cooper in South Wales at some point last season, or in this current season.

His pull in transfer market – especially in the loans department – has given Swansea an extra dynamic in the Championship.

They currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after a goalless draw v Reading last night.

January will be a crucial time for every team in the Championship and no more so than for those eyeing a top-six finish.

Swansea came close last time round. They snatched a late spot in the play-offs at the expense of Nottingham Forest, but would eventually fall out to Brentford.

With 25 goals to their name and one or two injuries in the attacking department, Cooper might be eyeing recruits in this area.

Smith Rowe ticks all the preliminary boxes for Cooper – a fast and energetic player, he’d slot right into Cooper’s set-up at Swansea.

A realistic deal, but there’s likely to be some interest in him next month.