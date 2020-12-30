Newcastle United are set to sell DeAndre Yedlin next month – would he be a good fit for Bournemouth?

The 27-year-old is formerly of Seattle Sounders, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland.

He joined Newcastle ahead of the 2016/17 season and has since made over 100 Premier League appearances for the club.

Having featured just three times in this campaign though, Yedlin looks to be heading for a January exit.

Trabzonspor are reported to have offered the right-back a deal ahead of next month, but Bournemouth might just be in the market for a right-back.

Defeat at Brentford tonight saw Adam Smith come under mounting scrutiny online and with Jack Stacey still out injured, Bournemouth look a little light in that position.

Jason Tindall has made top-six contenders out of Bournemouth this season.

His side currently sit in 4th-place of the table and have been defensively shrewd for the most part, but Smith was deemed at fault for both Brentford’s goals tonight.

It was a win that saw Brentford leapfrog Bournemouth into the automatic promotion spots.

With January just around the corner, Tindall will no doubt have his plans for the transfer window and after seeing Smith struggle tonight he might just be considering some extra cover at right-back.

Yedlin would be a fine addition – a an energetic full-back with good experience to bring into the Championship, and someone would who hugely compliment the style that Tindall is implementing.

Likely available for a cut-price, Bournemouth would have to move fast to beat Trabzonspor to the deal.