New Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has said that it is “crucial” to bring new signings to the League Two club in January.

Hurst was reappointed as Mariners boss today, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Ian Holloway.

It is a return to a place where the 46-year-old has enjoyed great success, having led Grimsby to promotion into the EFL in 2016.

Hurst and long-serving assistant Chris Doig now return with the prime target of keeping hold of that League Two place.

Grimsby are currently in 22nd place in the table, with three points separating them from the relegation zone having lost 11 of their 21 matches this season.

The returning boss has admitted that the club are in a “perilous position”, and believes that a number of new signings will be needed to reinforce the squad for the task at hand.

Speaking to Grimsby’s official club website, Hurst said: “I think it’s crucial that some players are brought in to help the ones that are already here.

“It will be a fresh start. There are some things that I have seen that I like, but some things that I haven’t liked.

“One thing is obvious, we are not scoring enough goals and we’re conceding too many. Unfortunately, that’s a terrible recipe and we have got to try and change that.”

While there will be incoming in the January transfer window, Hurst added that there would likely be even more players going in the other direction.

“I am really keen to get back to work, to get to know the players,” he said. “I have got to make some decisions very quickly in terms of ins and outs, in terms of who to include.

“One thing that is evident is there are too many players here. I have proved before that’s not what I like to work with, I like to work with a smaller squad.

“There, it is easier to get everybody on board, you try and cut out any cliques or negativity around because if you have got 30 odd players, you can have 18 and the subs aren’t happy anyway and then you’ve got another group of players.

“For me, how I like to work, that is something I will have to deal with, but I am looking forward to the challenge. I am certainly up for the fight and that’s what we are going to want and need from the players.”

Hurst was manager at Blundell Park for more than five years in his first spell, taking Grimsby from National League also-rans to the EFL.

Since his departure they have also been in the bottom half of League Two, finishing in 14th, 18th, 17th and 16th respectively in their last four seasons, and this campaign has proven to be their most difficult so far.

Hurst will make his second debut at the Mariners helm on Saturday, when Grimsby host Cambridge United.