The Cherries took the lead in West London when Dominic Solanke fired them in-front in the first-half.

Henrik Dalsgaard would equalise before he break, with Tarique Fosu scoring the eventual winner with 10 minutes to play.

Brentford now leapfrog Bournemouth into 2nd-place of the Championship table – three points behind leaders Norwich.=, with Jason Tindall’s side dropping down to 4th-place.

One Bournemouth player came under some criticism after the game though.

Adam Smith was the man taking the brunt of Bournemouth fans’ online frustration.

The 29-year-old has been with the club since the 2013/14 season and has amassed almost 250 appearances for the Cherries, helping them win promotion into the Premier League in 2015.

But fans have been quick to criticise his performance tonight and have called for fellow right-back Jack Stacey’s speedy return to the first-team.

See what Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Smith:

Adam smith get out my club — Nathaniel Davies (@naf_davies) December 30, 2020

Think that’s on two people. Adam Smith at fault for both goals and JT for taking off Lewis Cook for King. Would’ve been a very reasonable point that’s been thrown away there. Credit to Brentford though, strongest side we’ve faced this season #afcb https://t.co/xtoypeYqjx — Ollie Lee (@OliLeeSJourno) December 30, 2020

Adam Smith upsets me regularly — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) December 30, 2020

Adam Smith switching off at the back post again. He has gone downhill massively as a footballer in the last 12 months #afcb — Minty (@minty_9) December 30, 2020

Adam smith with some more embarrassing defending. Terrible – Stacey can’t come back soon enough. — Adam Smith (@smithyboi98) December 30, 2020

Adam Smith AGAIN!!! Quicker we get Stacey back the better #afcb — Sparky (@jonsparkafcb) December 30, 2020