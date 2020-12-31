With the injuries mounting at Bristol City, the Championship club are thought to be looking at recalling some of their loan talent, including Cameron Pring from Portsmouth.

It comes after the confirmation that first choice left-back Jay Dasilva, will be out for several months, adding to the growing list of Bristol players receiving treatment.

This means the club will have to make shrewd use of the January transfer window in order to replenish their injury depleted squad.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Dean Holden has opened up about what fans can expect when the window opens.

“We’ve had some opening discussions around that [using the transfer market],

“We’ve got to be mindful of the players that we’ve got out on loan at different clubs and do we use the opportunity to recall some of those guys back into the squad

“It’s very much dependent some of the ones we’ve just spoken on [long-term injured players]. If they’re going to be out for a longer period then we’re going to need to replenish a couple of areas of the squad.”

One obvious solution would be to recall Cameron Pring who has been a useful player for Pompey in the opening months of the season.

The 22-year-old has managed six league starts so far, although half of them have been in recent weeks with first-choice Lee Brown out injured.

With Pring’s exit on the horizon, Kenny Jackett may also look to the transfer market for a left-back, especially if Brown’s recovery takes longer then expected.

It could be a busy month for Portsmouth who could see Jordy Hiwula leave at the end of his contract and Rasmus Nicolaisen recalled by FC Midtjylland. The Blue’s are also hoping to bring in one major signing of their own.