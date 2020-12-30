Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst has described the League Two club’s position as “perilous” in his first interview since re-joining.

Hurst was appointed as the Mariners’ new manager today on a two-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Ian Holloway.

He returns to familiar surroundings in Blundell Park, where he was manager for more than five years and led Grimsby to promotion into the EFL.

The 46-year-old has now made his return to the club, alongside long-serving assistant manager Chris Doig.

Hurst was at their match on Tuesday night, a 0-0 home draw with Oldham Athletic, and was happy to have made his return.

“It’s a bit surreal to be back!”, he told Grimsby’s official club website. “It brings back a lot of nice memories too. It’s great to see a lot of familiar faces here still and I have enjoyed it.

“Not much has changed, many of the faces are still the same but that can be a positive. In terms of getting to know people that’s easily done, I already know the people here so that’ll be an easy transition.”

Grimsby are currently in 22nd place in the League Two table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Hurst acknowledged that they were in a tricky spot and said that the target for this season was simply survival, with any lofty ambitions to come afterwards.

“No one wants to see the club where it is,” he said. “There is no doubt that it is a perilous position.

“There is no point in hiding away from that fact and after being a big part in helping the club get back into the League, I can hopefully play a big part in making sure that we are still there come the end of the season.

“You part company and we went our separate ways for a period, but that doesn’t change the fact that you’re always looking for the results.

“I don’t take any pleasure in looking at where the club is currently. Between now and the end of the season the goal is to stay up.

“There is no point in trying to pretend that it’s any more than that but, longer-term, I have always said that this club can go further, I truly believe that.”

For Hurst it is a return to the place where he enjoyed his greatest managerial success, after a couple of failed jobs.

He was manager in north Lincolnshire between 2011 and 2016, initially as joint-boss alongside Rob Scott then on his own.

In that time he took Grimsby from National League also-rans to promotion back to the EFL through the play-offs in 2016.

He departed early the following season for League One side Shrewsbury Town and helped them stay up, but has endured two disappointing spells since.

First he was sacked by Ipswich Town after just five months following his move to the Championship club in 2018, and then he fared little better at Scunthorpe United, lasting eight months in charge.