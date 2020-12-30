Wigan Athletic released a statement earlier today that announced Joe Garner had left the club by mutual consent.

Garner, who arrived at the DW Stadium in early August 2018 in a £1.3m from Ipswich Town is set to move to the next step in his football career.

Wigan statement and Garner move

Wigan’s statement reads:

“Wigan Athletic can now formally confirm that striker Joe Garner’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Garner, 32, requested the Joint Administrators terminate his contract to allow him to pursue a new challenge and – following consultation with the coaching staff – his request has reluctantly been accepted.

We would like to thank Joe for his efforts during his time with Wigan Athletic.”

32-year-old Garner is now set to make the next move in his career, a career that has seen him turn out for the likes of Blackburn, Nottingham Forest, Watford and Rangers.

Garner’s next steps – home or away

With Joe Garner leaving the DW Stadium, obviously questions have started to be asked as to where he is bound next. One was asked of reporter Alan Nixon; it was a question that he quickly shut down:

Nothing at all https://t.co/Qts1n3eUPO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 30, 2020

Additionally, when further pressed as to the direction Garner will take, Nixon thinks that the ex-Wigan striker is not staying on these shores. He tweets that his future football rests away from these shores:

That view, that he is heading to Cyprus is something supported by reports from earlier this month that he is heading to APOEL Nicosia to link back up with MickMcCarthy who managed him at Ipswich Town.

Should Joe Garner be considering football at home or abroad?