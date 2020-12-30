Grimsby Town have confirmed the reappointment of former boss Paul Hurst as manager.

Hurst has signed a contract to take charge of the League Two club until June 2023, alongside assistant Chris Doig.

The Mariners have been looking for a new manager since Ian Holloway walked out of the club last week.

He did so amid talks over a potential takeover of the club from John Fenty by a consortium led by businessman Tom Shutes.

Holloway stated that he did not want to continue after his relationship with the proposed new owners “got off on the wrong footing”.

The takeover has since advanced, with the club yesterday announcing that a sale had been agreed to transfer the majority of shares to the new owner.

That appears to have allowed the appointment of a new manager to progress at speed, with Hurst and Doig now appointed at Blundell Park.



Chairman Philip Day spoke to Grimsby’s official club website about the appointment of their new manager and the process which took place.

“I am delighted that Paul has agreed to join us as manager”, he said.

“He needs no introduction from me. We can look back to his five and a half years as manager between 2011 and 2016 and the success we enjoyed under his leadership including four visits to Wembley Stadium.

“The consortium has been involved and consulted on Paul’s appointment and is very supportive of the Board’s decision.

“As Paul has identified there will be a necessity to sign players in the forthcoming transfer window, I am pleased that the consortium will again be involved in decisions relating to this and we welcome the added value this will bring.”

Hurst was Grimsby manager for more than five years, initially as joint-boss alongside Rob Scott.

He led their recovery in the National League, culminating in their return to the EFL in 2016 through the play-offs.

But Hurst departed to take charge of Shrewsbury Town early the following season, helping them avoid League One relegation.

His two spells in management since have been less successful, sacked after just five months at Ipswich Town and then lasting eight months at Scunthorpe United.