Sheffield Wednesday are looking for their third manager of the season come January. He will have a very simple brief: maintain our Championship status.

That is what is at risk at Hillsborough – plain and simple. If results carry on as they are doing then the Owls had better prepare for League One football.

They started the season under Garry Monk, results began to slide. They sacked Monk and employed Tony Pulis. However, results didn’t pick up and he was recently and unceremoniously ditched.

Now a new contender has appeared at the forefront of those first thought to be leading the pack – Thorsten Fink.

Who is Thorsten Fink – Wednesday’s new frontrunner

53-year-old German Fink has come from nowhere to be seen by some to be leading the race to be the next Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Fink was last the boss of Japanese J-League side Viseel Kobe, managing them for 48 matches between June 2019 and September 21 this year. He averaged 1-6 points-per-match whilst in charge.

Before that, the Dortmund-born manager had been in charge at Grasshoppers (Switzerland), Vienna (Austria) and APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) as well as Hamburg and Ingolstadt (Germany) and Basel (Switzerland).

His coaching experience actually started at a fledgling Red Bulls Salzburg side, initially as boss of their Juniors before becoming the assistant to Giovanni Trapattoni.

Journalist comments begin to make sense

Amidst all the uncertainty, many Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asking for a degree of clarification. One of these fans asked Sun reporter Alan Nixon, who quote retweeted the following:

The original question, from Twitter user @BillPashley, was followed by another question from the same user. Again, Sun reporter Nixon responded to it:

Short list already sorted. But will need to speak to them. https://t.co/HhPi8jt9LZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 30, 2020

Suddenly, the emergence of Fink as a frontrunner begins to make a little more sense. However, other foreign candidates such as Gus Poyet and Jose Morais remain within touching distance.

Should Sheffield Wednesday be looking to go foreign or stay domestic in their manager hunt?