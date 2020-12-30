Former Blackburn Rovers and Bradford City midfielder Hope Akpan is still without a club after being released in the summer.

Earlier this year, midfielder Hope Akpan was made available on a free transfer.

His contract with Bradford City came to an end and the Bantams confirmed that they were not going to renew his deal at Valley Parade.

Akpan left along with Kelvin Mellor, Jake Reeves, Shay McCartan, Jordan Gibson, Jermaine Anderson, Adam Henley, Daniel Devine, Joe Riley and George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Still available for nothing

Following his Bradford departure, Akpan is still without a club. The move saw his two-year stint with a club come to an end and he is still without a club.

Akpan’s career so far

The 29-year-old came through Everton’s youth academy. He played once for the senior side and picked up experience in a loan stint with Hull City.

Akpan left the Toffees in 2011, linking up with Crawley Town. In his time with Crawley, the central midfielder scored seven goals and laid on five assists in 60 games, earning a move to Reading in January 2013.

In his two and a half years with Reading, Akpan notched up 63 appearances for the Royals. In the process, he found the back of the net one and provided three assists before leaving to join Blackburn Rovers.

Akpan spent two years on the books with Blackburn from 2015 to 2017. The former Everton youngster appeared 66 times for the Lancashire outfit prior to his departure, when he joined Burton Albion on a free.

Akpan remained with the Brewers for a year before being snapped up by Bradford. His two years with the Bantams saw Akpan play 54 times, netting six goals and providing one assist.

