After being released by Derby County in the summer, former Watford and Wycombe Wanderers man Ikechi Anya is still a free agent.

At the end of last season, Derby County announced their retained and released list. One of the players not offered a new deal was winger Ikechi Anya, who had fallen out of favour at Pride Park.

Anya left the Rams along with Tom Huddlestone and Chris Martin. Huddlestone also remains without a club, while striker Martin linked up with Bristol City.

Still available

Following his release, Anya has been on the lookout for a new club, However, the former Scotland international is yet to find a new home and remains a free agent.

Anya’s career so far

The versatile Anya, who can play on either the left or right-wing as well as at full-back, broke into senior football with Wycombe Wanderers.

He played 21 times before dropping into non-league with Oxford City and Halesowen. Following that, Anya then joined the Glenn Hoddle academy in Spain, where he remained for less than a year.

The Scot then spent a short stint with Northampton Town before returning to Spain, where he would stay for the next three years. Anya spent time on the books with Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Granada and Cadiz before earning a move to Watford.

Time in England

Anya notched up 138 appearances in a four-year stint at Vicarage Road. In the process, he found the back of the net eight times, providing 24 assists.

Derby moved to sign Anya in 2016, remaining with the club until his release earlier this summer. With the Rams, Anya appeared in 38 games, scoring once and laying on eight assists.

Over to you…

