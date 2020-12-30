Vincent Kompany’s RSC Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City linked goalkeeper Warner Hahn.

Earlier this summer, former Dutch youth international Warner Hahn departed Eredivise side SC Heerenveen.

The goalkeeper left the club at the end of his contract, freeing him up to search for a new club as a free agent. Hahn was linked with a move to the Championship, with both Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City linked.

Championship interest

Reports from Holland claimed that Rovers and the Swans were interested in adding Hahn to their goalkeeper ranks.

However, a move never materialised and now, an update on the goalkeeper’s situation has emerged.

Belgium move sealed

As confirmed on their official club website, Hahn has completed a move to RSC Anderlecht. Managed by Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht have brought the former Heerenveen man in on a deal until the end of the season.

The deal well and truly ends any speculation regarding a potential move to the Championship.

Hahn’s career so far

The move to Belgium presents a new challenge for Hahn. The 28-year-old is yet to ply his trade outside The Netherlands.

He spent time in the youth academies of Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax, making his breakthrough into senior football with SC Dordrecht. Since then, Hahn has gone on to play for Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle, Excelsior and Heerenveen.

Now, he will be looking to help Kompany to a successful second half of the season. As it stands, Anderlecht sit in 4th, seven points off the top of the table.

Over to you…

Would you have liked your club to bring in Hahn? Let us know how you feel in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you have liked your club to sign Hahn?