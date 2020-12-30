Newcastle United are ‘looking to offload’ Rolando Aarons next month, reports Chronicle Live.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Huddersfield Town earlier in the season.

Omitted from Steve Bruce’s Premier League squad this season, the winger looks set to be offloaded in January, along with a host of other names at Newcastle.

Aarons has been subject to several loan deals in the past few seasons – he’s featured for all of Verona, Liverec, Sheffield Wednesday and last season he spent time at both Wycombe Wanderers and Motherwell.

This time round though, returning to Bruce’s side in the top-flight, he’s been exiled from the squad.

Huddersfield though were linked with Aarons back in October, having been linked earlier in the year.

Reports linking the Englishman with a move to West Yorkshire have lingered since and given the news of Newcastle’s wanting to sell Aarons, it could signal a January bid from Huddersfield.

He’d likely be available at a cut-price as well – he’s a player still with very little Premier League experience, and not so much experience in general – the most league appearances he’s made in a single season is 12.

With Bruce looking to make some money in time for purchases of his own, it could see Aarons be sold at first ask.

Huddersfield under Carlos Corberan have this season steadied the ship.

They were toying with relegation last time round but now they look a much more solid outfit, sitting in 12th-place of the Championship table.

Up next for them is the visit of Reading in the New Year.