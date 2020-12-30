Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt says the club could challenge for the Championship play-offs after moving up to eighth in the table.

The Reds’ 2-1 victory at Rotherham United last night was a fifth victory in their past six matches.

Mowatt provided the first goal for Cauley Woodrow before an impressive finish of his own put Barnsley in command.

Despite a Rotherham fightback they held on for the victory, a tenth in the 15 matches since Valerien Ismael was appointed as head coach.

When the Frenchman took charge in October, Barnsley were winless and outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Now they are just two places and two points outside the play-offs, and with each passing win it becomes more difficult to deny the potential for a top-six charge.

Asked by The72 if the play-offs were now a real possibility, Mowatt said: “Potentially. We’ve never spoken about in the dressing room or anything like that.

“We just take each game as it comes and look at the league table after the game.

“It’s nice to be in the position that we’re in but we’ve got to keep working hard in the second half of the season, and see where that takes us.

Conversely, the gap between Barnsley and the relegation zone – which they spent almost all of last season in before a remarkable final-day escape – has grown to a whopping 18 points.

“It’s nice to see that (gap) but we’ve got to keep going, got to keep winning games, and then hopefully we’ll have a good end to the season,” said Mowatt.

Ismael remains particularly coy about any talk of more lofty ambitions, reiterating that his first and, for now, only target is to reach the 50-point total that is usually enough to secure Championship survival.

“If you want to be safe as quick as possible, you need 50 points plus,” he told The72 after the Rotherham victory.

“That means that we need six (more) wins, and that will be our first purpose to reach in 2021. It looks good but the gap is still big and we have to close the gap as quick as possible.”

The new year couldn’t begin with a greater challenge for the in-form Reds, who travel to league leaders Norwich City on Saturday.

Continue their hot streak at Carrow Road, and with it potentially sneak into the play-offs, and there really would be no denying their potential.