Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall says that he will see “how the next couple of weeks go” before making a decision on Jack Wilshere.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder is currently training with the Championship club following his release by West Ham United.

Wilshere is on the lookout for a new club after cancelling his contract with the Premier League outfit two months ago.

He has returned to familiar surroundings in Bournemouth, where he spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan from Arsenal.

Those links led him to get in touch with Tindall to train with the Cherries, and though the manager wouldn’t speak too much about the prospect of a permanent deal, he did not rule it out.

“He has been without a club,” Tindall told the Bournemouth Echo. “He’d been training on his own, doing a lot of running. It’s difficult.

“As I’ve always said, for any player that’s done well for this club in the past – if any time we can be of help to any of them, then they are more than welcome to come here and we will do our best that we can.

“That’s where we are with Jack. He’s trained two days and it’s a matter of seeing how the next couple of weeks go.”

Wilshere has endured a stream of injuries which have prevented him from fulfilling the potential of his early days at Arsenal.

The 27 league appearances he made in his season-long loan at the Vitality Stadium was the most he has managed in any campaign since his 2010-11 breakthrough at the Gunners.

While his hopes of a glittering domestic and international career appear over – the last of his 34 England caps came in 2016 – the midfielder still harbours hopes of a strong comeback in the game.

His move to West Ham in 2018 was meant to spark the revival, but he managed only 19 appearances in more than two years, not only through injury but also proving out-of-favour even when fit.

His last match came in an EFL Cup win over Hull City in September, but his efforts to make a comeback could lead to a return to the pitch this season.