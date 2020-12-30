According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are looking to sell former Sheffield Wednesday loan pair Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar.

Newcastle United’s forgotten pair Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar have been out of favour at St James’ Park for some time now.

The duo spent time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign and now, an update has emerged on their situation with the Magpies.

Ready to offload

As per Chronicle Live, Aarons and Lazaar are two players Steve Bruce is looking to offload this January.

Newcastle will have to sell players before they recruit this winter. With that in mind, the two former Wednesday loanees are among those are set to be let go.

Previous interest

After their loan spells at Hillsborough, it was reported that Sheffield Wednesday were interested in permanent transfers for both Aarons and Lazaar. However, deals failed to materialise and they remained with the Premier League club.

Huddersfield Town were heavily linked with Aarons in the summer transfer window, so it will be interesting to see if the Terriers look to reignite their previous interest.

Sheffield Wednesday stints

In his time on loan, winger Aarons played in 10 games for Wednesday, netting once and laying on one assist.

As for Lazaar, he made four appearances, featuring at both left-back and left midfield.

Over to you…

Sheffield Wednesday fans, would you be interested in reuniting with Aarons and Lazaar? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you be interested in bringing back Aarons and Lazaar?