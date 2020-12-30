Will Keane’s career to date has been tarnished by injuries.

The striker was tipped for a bright future as a youngster at Manchester United during his time on the books at Old Trafford.

Keane, who is now 27 years old, went toe-to-toe with Marcus Rashford a few years ago as they fought their way into United’s first-team.

The ex-England youth international went on to play three times for the Premier League giants, as well as spending time out on loan at Wigan Athletic, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Tigers spell…

He fell down the pecking order at Manchester United and couldn’t keep up due to injury. He was thrown a Premier League lifeline by Hull City in 2016.

However, Keane suffered the second serious knee ligament injury of his career just five games into his Tigers’ spell which sidelined him for over a year.

Ipswich opportunity…

He wasn’t able to make an impact at the KCOM Stadium and eventually left on a permanent basis to join Ipswich Town after a loan spell at Portman Road.

Keane played for the Tractor Boys in League One last season but was released in the summer.

Gamble…

He weighed up his next move and was eventually re-signed by Wigan in October. Keane has since scored four goals in 11 games for the Latics and will be enjoying life back in the North West.

They took a gamble on signing him but Keane will be benefiting from playing every week. He will be using his chance at the DW Stadium to get back up to speed and prove that he can be a top striker in the Football League.