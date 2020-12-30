The Telegraph has reported that Premier League pair West Brom and Fulham are both interested in Grimsby Town youngster Mattie Pollock.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Grimsby Town defender Mattie Pollock is rumoured to be attracting interest.

As covered here on The72, reports claimed Pollock was previously wanted in the Premier League and now, links have emerged once again.

Fulham and West Brom ‘watching’

As per The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Premier League duo Fulham and West Brom are both showing an interest in Pollock.

Scouts from the top-tier pair have been in attendance of Grimsby’s games ahead of the transfer window, so it will be interesting to see if it develops into something serious in January.

Pollock’s season so far

Pollock has been a mainstay in the Mariners starting 11 this season. Across all competitions, the young defender has played in 21 games across all competitions.

In the process, he has found the back of the net four times, including two in his last three.

His career to date

After spending time in the academies of Leeds United and Polton Allstars, Pollock joins Grimsby.

Since making his way through the youth ranks, the centre-back has notched up 50 senior appearances at just 19. He looks to have a big future in the game, collecting a good amount of Football League experience at an early stage in his career.

