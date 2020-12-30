Blackburn Rovers currently have Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas on a season-long loan at Ewood Park.

However, with the January transfer window less than a couple of days from opening, it is a window that they sould use to tie the talented veteran down to a permanent deal.

Red hot Wolves to not breaking it at Leeds

Quite simply put, Dougals was glowing red hot in that one season that he had on the books at Wolves. This was a Wolves outfit that swept the rest aside as they marched their way to the Sky Bet Championship title.

Barry Douglas played a huge part in that campaign. Arriving from Turkish club Konyaspor in July 2017 for £1m, Douglas lit up Molineaux. Across that promotion campaign, the Scot weighed in with five goals and 14 assists as Wolves ran rampant.

When he was sold to Leeds United for £3m on the back of that campaign the following summer, there was genuine glee amongst Leeds United fans. It didn’t pan out as they wished, though.

Instead, in two seasons wracked by injury he made only 44 appearances for the Whites and contributed just five assists. Falling behind Gjanni Alioski, Stuart Dallas and Leif Davis in the pecking order at Elland Road, a loan move out to Blackburn was the best for all concerned.

Blackburn loan – Rovers should make permanent

Barry Douglas has shown that he’s more than capable of doing it at Championship level. That can be definitely be seen in his season for Wolves and in flashes during his time at Leeds United.

He is also showing this capability at Ewood Park for Tony Mowbray’s steeds. Since his arrival at the club, the 31-year-old has made 11 appearances for Rovers – providing one assist. He’d had a run of six appearances before sitting out yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Huddersfield as an unused substitute.

However, despite the fact that he is at Ewood Park until the end of the Championship season, Blackburn should jump the gun. They should use the January window to approach Leeds United with a fresh proposition.

With Douglas’ contract due up in summer 2021, with the Scot not having a future at Elland Road, Blackburn should apporach the Whites and ask that the temporary nature of his loan deal be made a permanent one – either straight away or when the season ends.

Should Blackburn make a move to Leeds United over a permanent deal for Barry Douglas?