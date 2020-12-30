QPR have this morning been linked with Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman.

Whiteman, 24, had featured 18 times in League One for Rovers this season, scoring five goals.

His links with QPR come less than 24 hours after Rovers have been linked with a permanent move for on-loan QPR stopper Joe Lumley.

The rumours might signal a potential player-swap between QPR and Doncaster, with both sides likely unable to go free-spending in next month’s transfer window.

Lumley has this season fallen out of contention in West London.

A longstanding player with the club, Lumley had featured twice in the Championship this season before being dropped for Seny Dieng, and subsequently loaned out.

He made two appearances in an emergency loan for Gillingham, before joining League One rivals Doncaster Rovers – he’s since made eight League One appearances for Darren Moore’s side.

QPR have endured a tough season under Mark Warburton.

Last night’s draw at league leaders Norwich was a credible point on the road, but one that extended QPR’s winless run to nine in the Championship.

It leaves them in 19th-place of the table – five points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in 22nd after their win over Middlesbrough.

Relegation fears are starting to settle in for QPR, who next travel to Luton Town in the New Year.

Nathan Jones’ side sit nine points ahead of QPR in 13th-place of the Championship table having enjoyed a strong season so far.