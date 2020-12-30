Port Vale are looking to offload Theo Robinson, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Valiants are keen on reducing their squad size and have made the striker surplus to requirements.

Robinson, who is 31 years old, has scored four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season and the League Two side have made his available going into the January transfer window.

Available…

John Askey’s side will also listen to offers for attacking midfielder Harry McKirdy, as covered by The72 earlier today. He has said: “Yes they are available. With only being able to have 22 in your squad then you have to do that. Normally you would look to bring players in and not have to think about that.”

Robinson only joined Vale in August on a free transfer and penned a two-year deal. However, they are looking to get rid of him after less than six months.

Free agent this past summer…

He was released by Southend United at the end of last season. He joined the Shrimpers in January 2017 from Lincoln City and played 83 times for them, scoring 13 goals.

He spent the the last campaign on loan in League Two at Colchester United, having previously had a loan spell away from Roots Hall at Swindon Town.

Experienced…

Robinson is a vastly experience forward in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances so far in his career.

He has also previously played for the likes of Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Derby County, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Motherwell.

