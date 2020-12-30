QPR are this morning being linked with Doncaster Rovers captain, and one-time Manchester United academy player Ben Whiteman.

Whiteman, 24, began life at Old Trafford.

He was released age 16 though and would soon link up with the Sheffield United U18 side – he’d go on to make 12 first-team appearances for the Blades.

Whiteman would be loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in 2017 following a successful stint with Mansfield Town – he later made his Rovers stay permanent.

Having joined permanently midway through the 2017/18 season, Whiteman has since made 158 appearances for Doncaster Rovers, scoring 25 goals and becoming club captain.

This season, Whiteman has featured 18 times in League One, scoring five goals.

QPR meanwhile have endured a torrid season.

Mark Warburton’s side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table having not won in their last nine outings, drawing last night at league leaders Norwich City.

It was a credible point on the road, and one which gives Warburton a bit of breathing space after some weeks of pressure.

Looking for experience in next month’s window, Warburton may well be hoping that the recent Football League record of Whiteman’s can give QPR some extra firepower in midfield.

They’ve struggled for goals this time round – 20 scored in 22 Championship games – and Whiteman in midfield would give the Rs an extra dimension as they vie for Championship safety.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Luton Town in the New Year – Nathan Jones’ side have proved an unpredictable outfit this season, sitting nine points ahead of QPR in 13th.