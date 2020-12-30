Port Vale have made Harry McKirdy available for transfer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

John Askey’s side are looking to reduce their squad size and are open to offers for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

McKirdy, who is 23 years old, has struggled to make an impact at Vale Park and has made just four appearances in the league so far this season. He only joined them in September but is now being allowed to depart.

Reducing squad size…

Port Vale have also made striker Theo Robinson available. Askey has said: “Yes they are available. With only being able to have 22 in your squad then you have to do that. Normally you would look to bring players in and not have to think about that.”

Did well at Carlisle…

McKirdy impressed in League Two at Carlisle United last season but was released in June when his contract expired. He made 38 appearances for the Cumbrians and scored 11 goals in all competitions.

Career to date…

The attacking midfielder started his career at Aston Villa but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he gained plenty of experience out on loan in the Football League at Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County.

He will now have to weigh up his next move in January with Port Vale making him available. He is a decent option to other clubs needing attacking reinforcement ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

