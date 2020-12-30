Hull City were a side relegated from last season’s Championship on the back of an horrendous run of form from the turn of 2020. After the sale of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in the January window, it all fell apart for the Tigers.

They slipped rapidly down the table and it became apparently clear that they were destined, once again, to play League One football in 2020/21. That proved to be the case and the East Yorkshire outfit adapted themselves well to this.

Tigers clawing away at League One

The Tigers are currently there-or-thereabouts in the League One table. They sit 3rd, with 34 points on the board and are just a point shy of the last automatic place held by Portsmouth and only four shy of the top spot held by a surging Lincoln outfit.

One player who has stood out for the Tigers during the opening 18 games of their current League One campaign is young central defender Reece Burke. Burke signed for the Tigers in 2018 for £1.5m from Premier League West Ham. He has a contract that is due in summer 2021, although Hull do have an option to extend for a further year.

Reece Burke – sharpening talons at the Tigers

London-born 24-year-old Burke came up through the youth system at West Ham, impressing for the young Hammers. His first experience of extended first-team football was during a loan spell with Bredford City (2015/16) where he made 36 League One appearances, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

Further loans were seen to Wigan Athletic (10 games/one goal) and Bolton Wanderers (26 games/one goal). After returning from that Bolton loan in May 2018, Burke left the Hammers after accruing 15 appearances in that £1.5m deal which took him to the KCOM.

Since arriving at the club, Burke has gone on to sharpen his talons with the Tigers having made 92 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing a single assist.

He has just six months left on his current deal, although the Tigers do hold the option of a year’s extension.

Three Championship clubs who should consider a January move for Burke

With a contract that is running down and with no noise from Hull City on the extension option being taken up, here are three Sky Championship sides who should make a January move for the young Tigers defender.

Sheffield Wednesday: turmoil is what aided Wednesday’s slide towards the lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship table. Performances on the pitch were bad and the Owls could do with shoring up at the back. The South Yorkshire side will be looking for their third manager of the season in January and the new man in could do much worse than give Hull City a call and see what the state of play is with Reece Burke.

Derby County: Derby are putting together a run of results under the guidance of Wayne Rooney. A big part of their improvement will be the need for cohesion and assuredness at the back. Bringing in Burke from Hull City would give them both. He’s got experience at Championship level and acquittend himself well despite the Tigers being relegated. The Rams are set to lose Mike te Wierik who is tipped to return to Holland after an unconvincing half-season following a free transfer.

Birmingham City: the Blues are stuck in the bottom half of the table and looking down is more grim than looking towards midtable. Aitor Karanka’s side were stuffed 4-0 at home in their last game against Derby County. That defeat underlined the defensive frailities that the second-city side have. For that reason alone they should be looking for defensive reinforcements and a glance at Reece Burke wouldn’t go amiss.

Which of this trio would Reece Burke be the best fit for: Birmingham City, Derby County or Sheffield Wednesday?