Charlton Athletic would listen to offers for Erhun Oztumer this winter, as per a report by London News Online.

The attacking midfielder is currently out on loan at fellow League One side Bristol Rovers but the Addicks have received some enquiries about his availability in the upcoming January transfer window.

Oztumer, who is 29 years old, has made 10 appearances in the league for the Pirates this season but they could lose him next month if another club signs him on a permanent basis.

‘We’d listen’…

Charlton are open to offers and their boss, Lee Bowyer, has said: “I think Bristol Rovers like him but we have had other enquiries about him – it just depends what Erhun wants to do really. It’s about where he sees himself and where he’d rather be.

“Again there is no rush with Erhun. He is there on loan and if someone was interested and wanted to do something more permanent then we’d listen to that.”

Read: Ex-Charlton Athletic striker target has just become a free agent

Proven in League One…

The Turkish midfielder has also played for the likes of Walsall, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers in the past ands has proven to be a quality player at third tier level.

It is no surprise to see other clubs interested in his services and he needs to decide whether he wants to see out his season-long loan arrangement with Bristol Rovers or move elsewhere.

Oztumer’s contract at Charlton expires at the end of this campaign and it appears that he may have played his last game for the London club.

In other Addicks news, The72 picked out three players they have been linked with ahead of the January transfer window.

Should Charlton sell Oztumer?