Former Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has become a free agent, as covered by The72 earlier today.

The forward has parted company with Turkish side Altay after just four months.

Gnanduillet, who is 28 years old, is now available and will weigh up his options going into the January transfer window. He was impressive during his last spell in England at Blackpool and could be on the radar of some Football League clubs this winter.

Charlton and Cardiff links…

He saw a move to League One side Charlton Athletic fall through over the summer, as reported by The72 at the time, and was also linked with Cardiff City.

It will be interesting to see if either the Addicks or the Bluebirds reignite their interest in him next month.

Proven goal scorer…

Gnanduillet is a proven goal scorer at third tier level. He scored 18 goals in all competitions for Blackpool last season, beating the 14 he bagged in the campaign before.

His contract at Bloomfield Road expired in June and he was linked with a move higher up the football pyramid. However, he decided to make the move to Turkey and has since scored two goals in 15 games in their second tier.

Gnanduillet is a name to keep an eye on in January and he could be on his way back to England. Before his move to Blackpool in 2018, he also had spells at Chesterfield, Leyton Orient and Tranmere Rovers.



Do you want your club to sign Gnanduillet?