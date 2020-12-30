Former Bayern Munich player Thorsten Fink is said to be in ‘contention’ for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

The Sheffield Star reports that the 53-year-old is in the running for the vacant Hillsborough job.

Currently manager at Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, Fink is being outed as one of three ‘front-runners’ alongside Gus Poyet and Jose Morais.

A midfielder, Fink made 236 career appearances for the Munich.

He’s since stepped into management, having had spells in charge of all of Ingolstadt, Basel, Hamburg, APOEL, Austria Wien, Grasshoppers and now Kobe.

But he could be about to land his first role in English football with Wednesday.

The Owls parted ways with Tony Pulis on Monday night.

Having lasted just 45 days in the role, the Welshman would win one of his 10 game sin charge, leaving the club in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Last night though, the Owls would pick up an impressive home win v Middlesbrough to lift themselves up to 22nd-place – they’re unbeaten in three, having won two of those.

First-half goals from Callum Paterson and Liam Shaw set the Owls up for a 2-1 win.

The manager search continues though and Fink alongside Poyet and Morais are thought to be the three leading candidates to land the role.

Up next for Wednesday is the visit of Derby County in the New Year – a huge game at the bottom of the Championship, between two sides seemingly starting to turn their fortunes.