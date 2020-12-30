Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis on Monday night.

The Welshman had been in charge for just 45 days before his sacking.

He managed 10 games in charge of the Owls, winning one and leaving the club in 23rd-place of the Championship table.

Wednesday would pick up an impressive home win v Middlesbrough last night though, bringing them up to 22nd.

Plenty of names have already been linked with the vacant job, and two of those thought to be in contention are Gus Poyet and Jose Morais.

According to The Athletic though, the pair are ‘not thought to be in the running’,

▪️ Pulis took training & named #SWFC squad for Boro match

▪️ Club & manager quickly had doubts about each other

▪️ Performances & candid press conferences thought to be factor in sacking

▪️ Morais & Poyet not thought to be in running 📝 @nancyfrostickhttps://t.co/7PQkZDQKNO — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) December 30, 2020

Poyet is best known for his time in charge of Sunderland.

He guided the Black Cats to Premier League safety way back in 2014 before being sacked in March 2015, having most recently been in charge of Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

Morais however is famed for his disastrous Barnsley stint in 2018 which saw the club relegated into League One.

A stalwart of a manager/coach, Morais was also Jose Mourinho’s no.2 at Chelsea, and was also said to be in contention for the Wednesday job.

As per The Athletic though, both names are ‘not thought to be in contention’ as Wednesday vie for their third permanent manager of the campaign.

Up next for the Owls is the visit of Derby County in the New Year – a huge game at the bottom of the Championship and with both teams picking up wins last night, it should make for a fiery encounter.