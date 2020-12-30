Bournemouth are riding high in the Sky Bet Championship and are sitting tucked in 3rd just a point behind Swansea City in the automatic places.

They are there by merit, a relegated Premier League side that has managed to adapt to life in the second tier of English football.

An important part of that adaptation is right-back Adam Smith whose contract is coming to an end next summer.

Smith’s football journey so far

London-born Smith started out his football education at North London side Spurs, breaking into their first-team set-up at the start of July 2008. He struggled to make the breakthrough at Spurs, making just two appearances for them.

Instead, per his player page on Transfermarkt, much of his early experience of football comes from brief loans to the likes of Wycombe, Torquay, MK Dons, Leeds, Millwall and Derby County.

He also was on loan at Bournemouth (2010/11) before the Cherries brought him to the south coast on a permanent deal in 2014. In total, Smith has made 256 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring six goals and providing 22 assists.

Burnley should revisit their previous interest

Burnley are struggling at the moment to keep their heads above the Premier League relegation waters – waters that lap close to them. They sit 16th on 16 points with the relegation places just five points below them.

Defensively they are not bad-bad but they would benefit from a little extra strength, even if it is just strength in depth. That could come from using the January window, combined with a dwindling contract, to make an offer for Bournemouth right-back Smith.

It wouldn’t be interest out-of-the-blue either. According to the Mail Online, Burnley made an enquiry about Smith in late-August as the extended domestic window was drawing to a close. That enquiry was, said the Mail Online, because they saw Smith “as a solution to their right-back problems.”

Those problems are still there. Adam Smith is still at Bournemouth. His contract is dwindling to a close in June.

Quite simply – Burnley should go back in for Adam Smith.

Should Burnley revisit previous interest and bid for Adam Smith in January?