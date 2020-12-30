The league leaders were held by the struggling Rs who’ve not on in nine Championship outings now.

But Mark Warburton’s players did him proud last night, earning a hard-fought point at Carrow Road as they vie to pull away from the bottom-three.

As for Norwich, it was a disappointing draw coming after their Boxing Day defeat at Watford, and fans targeted one player as struggling last night.

Christoph Zimmermann is now in his fourth season at Carrow Road.

The former Dortmund man has featured 15 times in the Championship this season and started the game last night. But after Teemu Pukki converted a late penalty, Zimmermann would give one straight back to QPR.

He handled the ball inside the box and Bright Osayi-Samuel would step up to convert the penalty, and secure the point for QPR.

Plenty of Norwich fans blasted Zimmermann after last night’s disappointment, and here’s what some of them had to say:

You spelt Zimmermann wrong. Been poor last 2 games — MrSideBurns (@MrSideBurns1998) December 29, 2020

Vrancic should have been taken off 10 mins earlier, clearly knackered; in build up Zimmerman ignores simple ball to Aarons and lobs aimless ball into midfield, self inflicted. Need Gibson and Quintilla back next game #ncfc. Another 8 corners without threat an issue. — The miserable canary (@the_canary) December 29, 2020

Zimmermann is Farke's favourite, he can do no wrong, players have laughed about it in interviews. I trust him to put in a good enough performance v QPR at home, but Gibson is a genuine long-term solution to some issues we've faced and would like to see him playing regularly. — Adam Brandon (@AdamBrandon84) December 29, 2020

A draw is about right. QPR played quite well I thought. Dubious penalty for both sides but Zimmerman's was probably more a penalty. I'm so nervous everytime he has his hands on someone which is a lot of the time! #ncfc — NorfolknYella (@NorfolknY) December 29, 2020

Absolute shock that Zimmerman is at fault. #ncfc — Adam Savoury (@Saves1990) December 29, 2020

Zimmerman has been an accident waiting to happen all night. #ncfc — Martin Betts (@quietlifeplease) December 29, 2020

Zimmerman's abit of a liability isnt he 😶 #ncfc — KingTettey (@CarrowMr) December 29, 2020