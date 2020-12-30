Norwich City drew 1-1 with QPR last night.

The league leaders were held by the struggling Rs who’ve not on in nine Championship outings now.

But Mark Warburton’s players did him proud last night, earning a hard-fought point at Carrow Road as they vie to pull away from the bottom-three.

As for Norwich, it was a disappointing draw coming after their Boxing Day defeat at Watford, and fans targeted one player as struggling last night.

Christoph Zimmermann is now in his fourth season at Carrow Road.

The former Dortmund man has featured 15 times in the Championship this season and started the game last night. But after Teemu Pukki converted a late penalty, Zimmermann would give one straight back to QPR.

He handled the ball inside the box and Bright Osayi-Samuel would step up to convert the penalty, and secure the point for QPR.

Plenty of Norwich fans blasted Zimmermann after last night's disappointment