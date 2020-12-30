Brentford have been in talks with Northampton Town about recalling Luca Racic, as per the Cobblers’ official club website.

The defender looks set to return to the Brentford Community Stadium in January.

Racic, who is 21 years old, joined Northampton on a season-long loan deal in August and has since made 10 appearances for the League One side in all competitions.

Back to Brentford…

However, he is now poised to go back to Thomas Frank’s side just four months into his Sixfields stay.

Read: West Ham United watch Brentford defender

Decision to make…

The promotion chasing Bees have a decision to make on his situation for the rest of this season. They need to decide whether to keep him as depth for their defensive department or let him go out on loan again to get more first-team experience.

Racic joined the London club in July 2018 and still has a couple of years left on his contract there. He has played nine times for the Championship outfit since his move to England and isn’t guaranteed regular minutes.

Career to date…

He started his career at FC Copenhagen and rose up up through the youth ranks of the Danish giants. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Superliga side before Brentford swooped in to sign him.

Racic could still be a long-term option for Frank’s men in the future but they are bringing him back this winter. He could be a decent option for other clubs in the Football League needing defensive reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

Does Racic have a future at Brentford?