Max Aarons, of Norwich City, is a gem in their crown as far as players go. He’s proven that in both the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League.

Young players, with development potential such as he undoubtedly has, are hot property when it comes to transfer windows. That is something to be expected.

When it comes to transfer windows, the January one is two days away from opening and things are starting to heat up. Such heat is, say the Express, coming from Manchester United and is directed towards Canaries starlet Aarons.

A little look at Aarons

7-cap England Under-21 international Aarons has defintiely shown that he has potential that overspills the Championship. This is a division where he has 63 appearances (three goals/nine assists) and that is a total that includes 22 appearances (one goal/three assists) in this season’s Championship campaign.

He is a youngster who, as a 19-year-old, showed that he could handle the step up to the Premier League as evidenced by his 36 appearances (two assists) in the top flight for a doomed Norwich City last season.

Manchester United apply ‘top target’ to Aarons

Interest in Max Aarons came during the summer with London rivals Arsenal and Spurs, said by The Sun, to be involved in a transfer tug-o-war for the talented right-back starlet.

That ‘interest’ came to nothing with neither side allegedly willing to pay Norwich’s alleged £30m valuation of their rising star.

However, per the Express’ Callum Vurley, interest in Aarons does not stop there and that can be seen by the Red Devils who have designated him as their “top target” and “are the frontrunners for his signature.”

Whereas London rivals Arsenal and Spurs baulked at spending £30m on Aarons during the summer, that might not be the thinking Manchester United apply come January if they come sashaying in with a winter bid for the youngster.

Where would Max Aarons be better off with his football.