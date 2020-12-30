Rotherham United manager Paul Warne believes that it looks “more and more likely” that the EFL fixture list will not be completed by the end of the season.

The Millers have missed two matches after a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, postponing Championship games against Derby County and Middlesbrough.

However, they played on last night despite having three players out with the virus, losing 2-1 to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

On the same evening, no fewer than nine matches across the EFL were postponed due to Covid-19, including seven of the 12 scheduled fixtures in League One.

With many clubs now beginning to see games pile up on top of what is already a congested calendar in this shortened season, Warne has great concerns.

Speaking to The72 after the Barnsley defeat, the Rotherham boss rued the inconsistency that had seen some sides call off multiple games for a handful of cases.

In contrast, the Millers soldiered on for this game having not received clarity from the EFL on what the potential sanctions for not fulfilling the fixture could be.

“There isn’t anything written in cement,” said Warne. “Some clubs might have called three or four games off with how many we’ve had out. You can only go off the advice that’s put in front of you.

“It’s difficult, of course I can understand why the EFL want games on, because if not we’re going to outrun the season, which in my opinion looks more and more likely.

“It is a difficult one, and all we can do is follow the rules, and all I can do is follow the advice that I’ve been given, so that’s what I’ve done.”

Medical staff at League One clubs Ipswich Town and Rochdale, who have both been hit by outbreaks, have expressed concern about the football season continuing amidst a rise in infections across the country.

With the third tier playing fewer than half of its fixtures across the festive period, the future of the whole campaign is coming under increasing risk.

A suggested ‘circuit-breaker’ would halt the spread of the virus within football, but would also make completing the season an even more challenging task.