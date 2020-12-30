Ex-Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has become a free agent, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

He has left Turkish side Altay after just four months on the books there.

Gnanduillet, who is 28 years old, scored two goals in 15 games in Turkey but will now weigh up his next move as a free agent.

He was a hit at Blackpool in the Football League and it will be interesting to see if any English clubs are interested in signing him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Goal machine…

The forward scored 18 goals in all competitions last season for the Tangerines, four more than he managed in the 2018/19 campaign.

Career to date…

The France-born man started his career with spells as a youngster at Le Havre and AS Poissy before moving to England six years ago to join Chesterfield.

Tranmere and Leyton Orient spells…

He went on to make 98 appearances for the Spirerites and scored 13 goals altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Stevenage.

Gnanduillet left Chesterfield to sign for Leyton Orient in January 2016 for an undisclosed and spent two years with the London outfit, chipping in with four goals.

He then joined Blackpool in August 2016 and was been a big player for the Seasiders. He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first season at the club and then consolidate their position in the third tier.

