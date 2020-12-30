“That’s football isn’t it? There wasn’t much in it at all.

“There were one or two accusations, one or two lads were disappointed there hadn’t been a yellow card for their tackles and then as soon as our lads make a tackle it’s a yellow card.

“But I told them sometimes you’ve just got to get on with it, we had the referee at Hull last year so at least we know he’s consistent.”

Middlesbrough had a 10 day break going into this game due to a cancellation of their Boxing Day fixture.

A win could’ve seen them into the top-six but the three points for Wednesday pulls them up to 22nd in the Championship table – level on points with Rotherham United.

Derby meanwhile would lift themselves out of the bottom three with a 4-0 win at Birmingham City.

It’s the Rams who next head to Hillsborough in the New Year, whilst Warnock takes his side to Berkshire to face the lowly Wycombe Wanderers.

A lot of Wednesday fans were pleased to see ‘a bit of passion’ at half-time last night.

It’s not fully understood what broke out on the pitch but as Warnock says, it’s all in the name of football, and nothing too serious would come of it.