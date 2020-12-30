Northampton Town have completed the signing of Lloyd Jones, as announced by their official club website.

The defender played for the Cobblers last night in their 3-1 win over Gillingham.

Jones, who is 25 years old, was a free agent all summer after being released by Luton Town at the end of last season. He has since been weighing up his options and has now been handed an opportunity by Keith Curle.

Helped in promotion last season…

He spent time on loan at Sixfields last term and played a part in the Cobblers’ promotion from League Two. They have now brought him back to boost their defensive department.

Career to date…

Jones was on the books at Liverpool as a youngster but left Anfield to move to Luton permanently after loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Swindon Town and Blackpool.

The ex-England Under-20 international went on to make 14 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions in his two-and-a-half years at the club as well as spending time out on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Northampton.

Big win last night…

He helped them beat the Gills yesterday and Curle told their website: “I thought we coped well with Gillingham and when we had the ball we looked a threat. We were brave, competitive and willing to accept the challenge tonight. You know you are going to have to stand up against a Steve Evans team because they will ask questions but we answered those questions.”

Next up for Northampton and Jones is another home game against Sunderland on 2nd January.

Pleased to see Jones back, Northampton fans?