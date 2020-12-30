Rotherham United manager Paul Warne declared himself “really pleased” with his players despite a defeat which put them in the Championship relegation zone.

Injuries and Covid-19 meant that the Millers could only put six players on the bench for last night’s 2-1 South Yorkshire derby defeat at home to Barnsley.

The squad that did take part had just two days of training to prepare after returning from self-isolation.

It all added up to a messy situation, with Rotherham wanting the game called off as their previous two, against Derby County and Middlesbrough, had been.

Fearing the prospect of a fine or points deduction, they soldiered on, and the players who were available put in a commendable shift.

The lack of preparation perhaps showed in the early stages as a sharper Barnsley side scored twice, but Michael Smith’s goal helped the Millers make a battle of it.

As a result, Warne could rightly feel pleased about the efforts of his players in testing circumstances, even if other results meant they fell into the drop zone.

Both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday won, with Nottingham Forest also claiming a point, to push them down the 23rd, albeit with a couple of games in hand.

Reflecting on things to The72, Warne said: “I am really pleased. I’ve seen how the other results have gone so I appreciate that it doesn’t seem like a good night.

“I’m pleased with my players. Some just for turning up when others possibly wouldn’t have.

“They put their bodies on the line and some of them were obviously jaded, and you could see that from their performances. But it wasn’t through a lack of effort. As a manager, I’m really proud.

“After 20-30 minutes you’re thinking the lads could crumble here, but they didn’t. They were pretty dogged and unfortunate not to take a point.”

Reflecting on the state of what is becoming a more competitive relegation battle as some of the sleeping giants begin to wake, Warne added: “We can’t expect the teams below to keep not picking up points.

“You can’t expect Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest not to pick up points. That isn’t going to happen.

“All teams over the course of the season are going to pick up points. Now if we pick up more points than three below us, we’ve achieved what we want to achieve, and we’ll be judged at the end of the season.

“I am disappointed to drop into the bottom three, and I am disappointed we haven’t at least got a point from our endeavours today, but all it does is fire you up for the next game. There’s plenty of football left to play.

“It’s crucial from my view that we pick the group up, and they’ll be disappointed. They’ll see the league table.

“It makes Saturday’s game more prevalent in their thoughts that points are essential.”

That next match comes against comes against Cardiff City at the New York Stadium on Saturday, when Warne will hope to at least have more players at his disposal.