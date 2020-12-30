Blackpool are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal to keep Arsenal’s Daniel Ballard until the end of the season, according to Goal’s Charles Watts on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Daniel Ballard set to extend his loan with Blackpool until the end of the season. Agreement now very close, expecte… https://t.co/TZLTlPi3zG (@charles_watts)

The Tangerines are expected to extend his loan deal which was due to expire at the turn of the year.

Ballard, who is 21 years old, linked up with Neil Critchley’s side in October and has since made six appearances for the Seasiders in all competitions.

Experience…

He is enjoying getting some first-team football under his belt, with his previous loan experience coming last season at Swindon Town in League Two. He will be eager to get more minutes during the second-half of this campaign to help in Blackpool’s push for the Play-Offs.

Ballard has risen up through the youth ranks at Arsenal but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League. He has been a regular for the London giants at youth levels though.

International…

He has also made five caps for Northern Ireland so far in his career.

Blackpool have given him the chance to play in the Football League and keeping him until May gives them strong competition and depth at the back.

Critchley’s men lost 1-0 to in-form Shrewsbury Town last night and are currently 12th in the table, five points off the top six.



