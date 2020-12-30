Burton Albion are looking for a new manager after sacking Jake Buxton last night, as announced on their official club website. Here are five candidates to replace him-

Graham Alexander

He was sacked by Salford City last month and will be weighing up his next move. The ex-Premier League player has previously managed the likes of Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United and is an option for Burton.



Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Could the Brewers being him back to the Pirelli Stadium? The Dutchman guided them to promotion to League One five years and left them at the top of the third tier before leaving to join Championship side QPR.

Phil Parkinson

He is available after parting company with Sunderland and could be considered by Burton. The 53-year-old may see it as an opportunity for a swift return to the dugout and a chance to prove the Black Cats wrong. He has been at the likes of Colchester United, Hull City, Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

Sol Campbell

The ex-Arsenal and England centre-back will be waiting for his next job in the Football League. He left Southend United after their relegation to League Two last term and has previously been in charge at Macclesfield Town.

Sam Ricketts

He is a final name who the Brewers could look at. The Welshman was dismissed by fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town recently and will be looking for another managerial job. He was at National League side Wrexham before his move to the Shrews.

