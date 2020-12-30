Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has insisted that he does not want any of his starting 11 to leave the club this January.

The Reds have been in remarkable form since the Frenchman’s arrival at the club, winning 10 of their 15 matches.

They moved up to eighth in the Championship table with their latest win, a 2-1 victory over South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United last night.

Two early goals did the damage as Cauley Woodrow and Alex Mowatt produced clinical finishes.

READ: Barnsley boss gives update on two players absent from Rotherham United win

While Ismael has transformed the club’s fortunes, he has also made many of their players more attractive propositions in the transfer window.

Barnsley have typically been a selling club and willing to part with any player for the right price, but Ismael has urged the club not to do so this time.

“We will lose some players, but for players not playing a lot this is normal,” he told the The72 of what outgoings would be allowed in the upcoming January window.

“But for the starting 11 of our squad, our purpose is to keep the player until the end. We have a good feeling now and we have something sweet.

“But this is football, you don’t know what will happen. Young players see the opportunity to take the next step, but I think we are prepared for this case.”

The Reds are likely to face a battle to keep certain players who have shone this season, such as 20-year-old full-back and central midfielder Callum Styles.

Keeping all of their regular starters at the club will likely be essential if they are to continue the momentum which has taken them to the cusp of the play-offs.

The victory at Rotherham was a fifth in their past six matches, drawing them to within two points of the top six at the end of 2020.

Barnsley couldn’t begin the new year with a more testing tie mind, travelling to league leaders Norwich City on Saturday.