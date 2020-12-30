Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has provided an update on why Conor Chaplin and Brad Collins were absent from their win at Rotherham United.

The Reds claimed a fifth victory in six matches last night to move up to eighth place in the Championship table.

Their 2-1 success came courtesy of two early goals, with Cauley Woodrow and Alex Mowatt netting within the opening 15 minutes.

Rotherham launched a fightback in the second half and Michael Smith reduced the deficit, but Barnsley hung on for the three points.

Forward Chaplin had played every match of Ismael’s tenure until that game, while Collins has been back-up goalkeeper this season.

Ismael explained that both players were absent from the team due to Covid-19 protocols, with Collins reporting symptoms and Chaplin a close contact of the former Chelsea man.

The Tykes’ head coach also reported that Collins’ test had since come back negative, meaning both can return to training today (Wednesday).

Speaking to The 72 after the match, Ismael said: “Brad Collins came to us in the morning with headache.

“For sure it’s an alarm when a player comes with symptoms. Normally it’s nothing wrong.

“We ask Brad if he had contact with another player, and it was Conor Chaplin. That’s why we did our job to take the two players out.

“We made a test this morning with Brad Collins and finally it is negative. Tomorrow both can come back to the training but we have had to do this, it is a protocol.

“For sure, Conor Chaplin was unhappy with this situation, but I think we have to respect the protocol.”

The build-up to the South Yorkshire derby had been on Rotherham’s problems with Covid-19 over the past fortnight, and their reluctance for the match to be played at all.

On a night when nine matches in the EFL were postponed, Barnsley’s relatively minor issues are just another reminder of how alert clubs are to the threat of the virus.

Chaplin and Collins will both be back in contention for the Reds’ next fixture on Saturday, when they begin 2021 with a trip to league leaders Norwich City.