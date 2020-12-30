Rotherham United manager Paul Warne admitted he was “upset and a bit angry” after their Championship match against Barnsley went ahead last night.

The Millers named only six players on the bench as injuries and Covid-19 left their squad shorn of eight first-team players.

In the circumstances they put in a commendable performance, particularly after going two goals down in the opening 15 minutes.

They battled back with Michael Smith heading in to make it 2-1, but couldn’t find another goal to snatch a point.

Despite the defeat, Warne was pleased with the efforts of his players to make a real contest of it.

But he was less enthused about the game going ahead in the first place, saying that he felt “let down”.

Rotherham wanted to have the match called off, as their previous two had been against Derby County and Middlesbrough.

But with a lack of clarity from the EFL on what punishments they might face, including a large fine or points deduction, the Millers felt they had little option but to play.

Speaking to The72 after the match, Warne said: “I do feel upset and a bit angry but rules are there and we’ve respected them and shown complete transparency. I feel a little bit hard done by.

“We’ve been really transparent. I know other teams have cancelled numerous games and said ‘we’re just not playing them’, but it was made very clear to me what the potential risk was, and it wasn’t a risk that we could take.

“As it stands at the moment, there isn’t really a rule or a direction. It’s just that you speak to the EFL doctors and they can only suggest but can’t advise. There isn’t anything written in cement.”

In total Rotherham have had five positive Covid-19 cases among the playing squad, with a further case in their coaching staff.

Of the five, two returned for the Barnsley match, with one of those only coming out of self-isolation on the day of the game.

The other three – Billy Jones, Angus MacDonald and Matt Crooks were all absent – were ruled out alongside five injured players to leave the Millers under-strength in the game.