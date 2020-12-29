QPR drew 1-1 at Norwich City in the Championship tonight.

QPR extended their winless run to nine games in the Championship tonight.

The pressure is piling on manager Mark Warburton but tonight, his side were seemingly undone by a controversial penalty decision late in the second-half.

Norwich’s Todd Cantwell would go down after contact from Rs midfielder Dom Ball, with Teemu Pukki eventually stepping up to convert the penalty.

It was a controversial penalty call and it’s sparked an online uproar amongst watching Rs fans.

But QPR would claim a penalty of their own 10 minuets later, which Bright Osayi-Samuel converted to salvage a credible point on the road for QPR.

The defeat leaves Warburton’s side in 19th-place of the Championship table, with both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday picking up wins below them tonight.

See what Rs fans had to say about Cantwell, and the referee’s penalty decision tonight:

DISGRACE OF A PENALTY — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) December 29, 2020

I’m headloss, how is that a pen. The games gone, football is finished if that’s a pen. — CS10 (@Cps2300) December 29, 2020

Pathetic decision — Jack Karran (@Jak10Qpr) December 29, 2020

Pathetic. Doesn't even touch him. Dived. — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) December 29, 2020

Norwich players and staff been at the ref the whole game,and he’s buckled to give a pen which never was. — Daniel Avellano (@avaliedown) December 29, 2020

Disgusting decision!!!!! — Linda Wroth (@sparklepixxie) December 29, 2020

CANTWELL IS A JOKE! Ruining football, never a foul https://t.co/QTf8lsGhMc — Thomas Hurst (@HurstyGames) December 29, 2020

That was a travesty of a call in a 0-0 game. Cantwell should have been booked. #qpr — Walter E Kurtz (nee Sobchak) (@arkanshah45) December 29, 2020