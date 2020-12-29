QPR drew 1-1 at Norwich City in the Championship tonight.

QPR extended their winless run to nine games in the Championship tonight.

The pressure is piling on manager Mark Warburton but tonight, his side were seemingly undone by a controversial penalty decision late in the second-half.

Norwich’s Todd Cantwell would go down after contact from Rs midfielder Dom Ball, with Teemu Pukki eventually stepping up to convert the penalty.

It was a controversial penalty call and it’s sparked an online uproar amongst watching Rs fans.

But QPR would claim a penalty of their own 10 minuets later, which Bright Osayi-Samuel converted to salvage a credible point on the road for QPR.

The defeat leaves Warburton’s side in 19th-place of the Championship table, with both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday picking up wins below them tonight.

See what Rs fans had to say about Cantwell, and the referee’s penalty decision tonight: