According to the Daily Record, Celtic are waiting for Patrick Roberts’ loan move to Middlesbrough to be cut short before moving in for the 23-year-old and bringing him to Parkhead to fill in for injured players such as James Forrest.

The Record says that “Celtic have been alerted to the availability of the former fans’ favourite” who is both known and liked at the Bhoys.

London roots to Manchester wilt – Roberts

23-year-old Roberts started out in football in London, moving first to AFC Wimbledon and then to Fulham and their youth set-up.

Roberts graduated from the youth sides at the Cottage into the first-team set-up at the start of July 2014. He went on to make 22 appearances for the Londoners before Manchester City moved in with a huge £6.5m transfer to take the then 18-year-old to the Etihad.

Quite simply put, he’s not made the breakthrough at the Manchester club, having only made three appearances in total. Instead, his experience has come from a number of loan deals to Celtic, Girona, Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Celtic loan contrasts with Middlesbrough experience

Roberts’ time at Celtic was where he has flourished the most. He featured in 78 games for the perennial Scottish champions, scoring 18 goals and laying on 26 assists. It was this level of performance that endeared him to the Celtic faithful.

Fast-forward to this second spell that he has had on loan at Boro and the contrast is astounding. This season so far, the youngster has made just seven appearances for the Teessiders and has just 256 minutes of Championship action to show for it.

Patrick Roberts is already slated to be leaving the Riverside next month. Local source The Northern Echo report Boro boss Neil Warnock saying that:

“I don’t want him to leave, but I’ve said to him that if he wants to, or if he thinks he can improve his chances of playing by going somewhere different, then I wouldn’t stand in his way. He’s aware of that.”

Celtic are likely to take advantage of this and make their move; a move that would rescue the young winger from a hellish loan move that hasn’t really worked for him.

