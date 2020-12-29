Birmingham City hosted Derby County at St Andrew’s in what was the Blues final game of 2020.

For the home side, it was definitely a game to be forgotten and that could have started early in the first half. Both sides were in the bottom half of the table and battling hard for valuable points.

It was Derby County who walked away from St Andrew’s with all three points and via a 4-0 win.

Where this leaves both sides

As a contest it was done-and-dusted in the opening 25 minutes. By that time, Derby were 3-0 up through Krystian Bielik (15′), Graeme Shinnie (17′) and Colin Kazim-Richards (25′). Jason Knight (77′) hit Derby’s 4th and final goal of the night to round off a resounding victory.

The three points lifts Derby away from the drop zone and leaves them in 20th, three points safe from the relegation mire.

For Birmingham City, the loss means that they stayed where they were, in 18th, three points ahead of Wayne Rooney’s Derby side.

Three Birmingham City players who disappointed vs Derby County

Adam Clayton: defensive midfielder Clayton didn’t have the best of games protecting the centre of Birmingham City’s defence. Saw a lot of the ball (6.3%) but didn’t do a lot with it. He completed 30-of-45 passes (67%) and set up one chance for a teammate.

Maikel Kieftenbeld: central midfielder Kieftenbeld wasn’t at the races for the BLues today. Saw very little of the ball (1.7%) and completed 9-of-12 passes with only one providing a chance for a teammate.

Neil Etheridge: tidy enough, made three saves to keep the score down but was guilty of an error that led to Derby County’s opening goal. Not the most assured night between the sticks.

